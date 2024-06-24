Get Ready for Thrilling Actions with Parimatch's T20 Cricket World Cup Quests!

Parimatch, the premier global gaming platform, is amping up the excitement of the T20 Cricket World Cup as it hits the midway mark. Adventure-seekers are in for a treat with PM Gurus, Parimatch's unique gamification feature that offers thrilling quests, guaranteed rewards, and a chance to win up to Rs. 25,00,000.

Participants can dive into nine exhilarating quests, making live match predictions to earn prize packs that can be completed up to four times. For those looking for a VIP experience, seven special quests promise even grander rewards. Collect exclusive 'Cricket Belongs to India' stickers to celebrate India's cricket legacy and win further bonuses.

The T20 Cricket World Cup's 9th edition presents the perfect opportunity to showcase your cricket passion and accumulate exciting rewards with Parimatch. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary gaming journey, running from June 2 to June 29, 2024.

