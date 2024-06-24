Left Menu

Get Ready for Thrilling Actions with Parimatch's T20 Cricket World Cup Quests!

Parimatch, the top global gaming platform, is spicing up the T20 Cricket World Cup by introducing PM Gurus—a gamification feature with rewarding quests. Participants can earn up to Rs. 25 lakhs by completing exciting tasks. Collect special 'Cricket Belongs to India' stickers and unlock fabulous rewards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch, the premier global gaming platform, is amping up the excitement of the T20 Cricket World Cup as it hits the midway mark. Adventure-seekers are in for a treat with PM Gurus, Parimatch's unique gamification feature that offers thrilling quests, guaranteed rewards, and a chance to win up to Rs. 25,00,000.

Participants can dive into nine exhilarating quests, making live match predictions to earn prize packs that can be completed up to four times. For those looking for a VIP experience, seven special quests promise even grander rewards. Collect exclusive 'Cricket Belongs to India' stickers to celebrate India's cricket legacy and win further bonuses.

The T20 Cricket World Cup's 9th edition presents the perfect opportunity to showcase your cricket passion and accumulate exciting rewards with Parimatch. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary gaming journey, running from June 2 to June 29, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

