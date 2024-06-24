Left Menu

India's rising shuttlers set to take spotlight in US Open 2024

With India's star badminton players gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod will take the spotlight in the US Open 2024 badminton tournament which kicks off in Texas on Tuesday.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly in action (Image: Badminton photo). Image Credit: ANI
With India's star badminton players gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod will take the spotlight in the US Open 2024 badminton tournament which kicks off in Texas on Tuesday. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and world championship medallists Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have decided to skip the BWF Super 300 tournament.

24th in the badminton rankings, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, are seeded second in the women's doubles. They will aim for their first BWF title since winning the Odisha Open two and a half years ago. The Indian duo managed to reach the last four of the Singapore Open earlier this month. En route to their maiden semi-final appearance in a BWF Super 750 tournament, Treesa and Gayatri pulled off some remarkable wins over All England champions Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly received a bye in the first round of the women's doubles event at the US Open, to be played at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Priyanshu Rajawat, a member of the historic 2022 Thomas Cup-winning Indian team, will try to bag his first BWF title since winning the Orleans Masters in April last year. The world No. 40 Indian player is seeded eighth in the men's singles and will take on Jan Louda of Czechia in the first round.

The women's singles will feature India's Malvika Bansod and Tanya Hemanth taking the lead in the absence of star shuttler PV Sindhu. Malvika is ranked 49th in the world while Tanya is 73rd. India squad:

Men's singles: Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Sankar Subramanian; Qualifiers: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar Women's singles: Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth

Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek K Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Gadde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

