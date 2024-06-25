Left Menu

Roberto De Zerbi Takes Helm at Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille reached an agreement with Roberto De Zerbi to become their new coach. De Zerbi, former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will replace Jean-Louis Gasset. After Gasset's short-term stint, Marseille is hopeful De Zerbi can improve their disappointing eighth-place finish last season.

Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi to take over as coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Italian De Zerbi left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season after a successful two-year spell, which included their highest Premier League finish of sixth and qualification for European competition for the first time.

De Zerbi, 45, will take over at Marseille from Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired after taking a short-term contract following Gennaro Gattuso's departure in February. Marseille, who finished a disappointing eighth last season, said they expected the deal to be finalised in the coming days.

