Roberto De Zerbi Takes Helm at Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille reached an agreement with Roberto De Zerbi to become their new coach. De Zerbi, former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will replace Jean-Louis Gasset. After Gasset's short-term stint, Marseille is hopeful De Zerbi can improve their disappointing eighth-place finish last season.
Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi to take over as coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Italian De Zerbi left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season after a successful two-year spell, which included their highest Premier League finish of sixth and qualification for European competition for the first time.
De Zerbi, 45, will take over at Marseille from Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired after taking a short-term contract following Gennaro Gattuso's departure in February. Marseille, who finished a disappointing eighth last season, said they expected the deal to be finalised in the coming days.
