Sepp Kuss to Miss Tour de France Due to COVID-19 Recovery

Sepp Kuss, the reigning Spanish Vuelta champion, has been ruled out of the upcoming Tour de France due to an insufficient recovery from a COVID-19 infection, according to a statement from his team on Tuesday.

The American cyclist, originally set to assist Team Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard, contracted the illness during the Criterium Du Dauphine warmup race and has not regained full fitness. His absence is a significant blow to Vingegaard, the two-time reigning champion, who relies on Kuss for his mountainous prowess.

Bart Lemmen, who signed with Team Visma-Lease a Bike in January, will step in for Kuss. The Tour de France commences this Saturday from Florence, Italy.

