Tulika Maan Secures Paris Olympics Quota in Judo

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan has secured a quota for India in judo at the Paris Olympics. The International Judo Federation's recently released list confirmed her qualification in the +78 kg category. Tulika ranked 36th with 1345 points during the qualification period from June 2022 to June 2024.

Updated: 25-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:55 IST
Tulika Maan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for Indian sports, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan has clinched a quota for India in judo at the upcoming Paris Olympics. According to the list published by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Tuesday, the 25-year-old has qualified in the +78 kg weight category.

Tulika, hailing from Delhi, was ranked 36th globally with 1345 points accumulated during the qualification period, which spanned from June 22, 2022, to June 23, 2024. The IJF has clarified that the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will nominate athletes for each weight category on July 2.

The guidelines allow only one judoka per NOC to participate in each weight category despite multiple qualifications. As the host nation, France received guaranteed spots in all 14 individual events. Elsewhere, 15 places were granted to eligible NOCs through universality quotas by the Tripartite Commission. The remaining spots were filled through the IJF's world ranking list. In Tokyo, Sushila Devi Likmabam represented India but was eliminated in the opening round of the women's 48 kg division.

