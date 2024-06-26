Thrillers, Suspensions, and Historic Wins: This Week in Sports

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mets' Edwin Diaz declines to appeal foreign substance suspension

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz declined to appeal his 10-game suspension for violating the MLB policy on foreign substances and began serving his punishment on Tuesday night. Diaz will be eligible to return to the Mets on July 6 when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Soccer-Austria snatch top spot in Group D with 3-2 win over Dutch in thriller

Austria's aggressive and hard running approach propelled them into the last-16 of the European Championship on Tuesday as a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands saw them not only progress but also snatch first place in Group D. The Dutch also advanced as one of the four best third-placed finishers despite giving away an early own goal, putting on a pedestrian first half performance and losing to a sucker punch as Marcel Sabitzer struck for Austria 10 minutes from time.

MLB roundup: Guardians top O's for 7th straight win

Jose Ramirez smacked a three-run home run to fuel an early offensive outburst and the Cleveland Guardians held on to win their seventh game in a row, edging the host Baltimore Orioles 10-8 on Tuesday night. Gunnar Henderson blasted his 25th homer of the season for the first of the Orioles' four long balls, but Baltimore's losing streak reached five games.

Soccer-Canada make a statement with win over Peru at Copa America

Canada's new coach Jesse Marsch hailed their 1-0 win over Peru at the Copa America on Tuesday as a big moment in their history, with their first victory over South American opposition in 24 years boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Canada had failed to secure a win or even score a goal since Marsch's arrival last month, losing 4-0 to the Netherlands, drawing 0-0 with France and going down 2-0 to Argentina in their Copa opener.

Why Chase Briscoe joining Joe Gibbs Racing is a perfect fit

It's official: Chase Briscoe will join Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025. The 29-year-old Indiana native will take over the vacant seat at JGR when Martin Truex Jr. retires at the end of 2024.

NHL-Oilers' heartbreak extends Canada's Stanley Cup drought to 31 years

Canadians woke up on Tuesday scratching their heads in disbelief as the Edmonton Oilers' 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in a winner-take-all game extended the hockey-obsessed nation's Stanley Cup drought to 31 years. For this year's Stanley Cup Final, NHL fans across Canada put aside historical club rivalries in favour of supporting an Edmonton team that featured 24 Canadian-born players on their 34-man roster, including human highlight reel Connor McDavid.

Soccer-England top group but night belongs to Slovenia after drab 0-0 draw

Underwhelming England sealed top spot in Group C but hardly issued a statement of intent ahead of the Euro 2024 knockout rounds as they toiled to a 0-0 draw with Slovenia, who progressed for the first time in their history on Tuesday. For the third game in row England's fans were left frustrated as a team billed as pre-tournament favourites managed a paltry three attempts on target in a dour clash.

US swim greats tell Congress that Olympic anti-doping efforts fall short

U.S. swimming star Michael Phelps told a congressional panel on Tuesday that anti-doping measures "have fallen short" in a case involving Chinese swimmers ahead of this summer's Paris Olympics. Phelps, fellow gold medalist Allison Schmitt and Travis Tygart, chief executive for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, testified to lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations about the measures led by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

MLB roundup: Phillies post triple play in rout of Tigers

The Phillies pulled off the first triple play in the majors this season, Bryce Harper drove in five runs and Philadelphia cruised past the host Detroit Tigers, 8-1, on Monday night. The third-inning triple play was also the first by the Phillies since 2017 and the first 1-3-5 triple play in the majors since 1929.

Reports: Lakers prep pitch, 3-year max deal for LeBron James

LeBron James can take his talents elsewhere by declining a $51.4 million option in his contract for the 2024-25 season before Sunday's deadline, but the Lakers are looking to reroute the 39-year-old back to Los Angeles with a new three-year max offer, according to ESPN. James can be offered no more than a three-year deal under the NBA's rule limiting the length of contracts teams can offer players over age 38.

