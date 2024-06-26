Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Denies Inzamam-ul-Haq's Reverse Swing Allegations

Indian captain Rohit Sharma refuted accusations made by former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq that Arshdeep Singh engaged in ball-tampering to produce reverse swing during the T20 World Cup Super 8s clash against Australia. Sharma defended his team, citing the dry conditions that naturally cause reverse swing.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has categorically denied allegations put forth by former Pakistani skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, suggesting that the Indian team engaged in ball-tampering to generate reverse swing. The claims arose after India's win against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

During the match, Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning performance, claiming three crucial wickets that halted Australia's chase of 205 runs. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Inzamam indicated that the ball appeared to be reverse swinging unusually early, hinting at potential meddling by the Indian side.

When questioned during a pre-match conference, Sharma dismissed these accusations and advised Inzamam to adopt an open mind. He pointed to the dry pitch conditions responsible for the reverse swing seen across all teams, refuting any wrongdoing by his squad.

