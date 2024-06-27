Bravery Beyond the Pitch: Ukrainian Fans Celebrate Team's Spirit Despite Euro 2024 Exit

Ukrainian fans found solace in their national soccer team's resilient finish at the Euro 2024 tournament, even though the squad was eliminated. The match against Belgium ended 0-0 in Stuttgart on Wednesday, but around 1,000 fans gathered at Kyiv's Rye Market to sing the national anthem.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to commend the team, stating, 'A strong nation is one that stays united and supports each other at all times, both in defeat and in victory.' He praised Ukraine's National Football Team for their valiant effort, signaling that greater triumphs lie ahead.

Anastasia Plokha, attending the fan event to honor her late husband who perished in the war following Russia's 2022 invasion, echoed this sentiment. The 27-year-old fitness trainer highlighted the team's excellent play, attributing their loss to difficult gameplay and a bit of bad luck.

Ukraine had previously rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Romania by defeating Slovakia 2-1. Despite restrictions due to ongoing conflict, the viewing area was set up inside the Soviet-era Rye Market with various activities for children. Organized by celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko, the event displayed the unity and fighting spirit of Ukrainian fans and players alike against one of the best teams in the world, Belgium.

