Left Menu

Bravery Beyond the Pitch: Ukrainian Fans Celebrate Team's Spirit Despite Euro 2024 Exit

Ukrainian fans celebrated their national soccer team's fighting spirit despite being eliminated from Euro 2024. Around 1,000 fans in Kyiv sang the national anthem, while President Zelenskyy and others praised the team's efforts. An indoor market turned viewing area saw fans come together despite wartime restrictions.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:39 IST
Bravery Beyond the Pitch: Ukrainian Fans Celebrate Team's Spirit Despite Euro 2024 Exit
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian fans found solace in their national soccer team's resilient finish at the Euro 2024 tournament, even though the squad was eliminated. The match against Belgium ended 0-0 in Stuttgart on Wednesday, but around 1,000 fans gathered at Kyiv's Rye Market to sing the national anthem.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to commend the team, stating, 'A strong nation is one that stays united and supports each other at all times, both in defeat and in victory.' He praised Ukraine's National Football Team for their valiant effort, signaling that greater triumphs lie ahead.

Anastasia Plokha, attending the fan event to honor her late husband who perished in the war following Russia's 2022 invasion, echoed this sentiment. The 27-year-old fitness trainer highlighted the team's excellent play, attributing their loss to difficult gameplay and a bit of bad luck.

Ukraine had previously rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Romania by defeating Slovakia 2-1. Despite restrictions due to ongoing conflict, the viewing area was set up inside the Soviet-era Rye Market with various activities for children. Organized by celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko, the event displayed the unity and fighting spirit of Ukrainian fans and players alike against one of the best teams in the world, Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024