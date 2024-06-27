Left Menu

Euro 2024 Group Stage: Drama, Disappointments, and Deliriously Happy Fans

The group stage of the Euro 2024 men's soccer championship took 36 games over 13 days across 10 cities in Germany, featuring a mix of joyous fans, unexpected results, and underwhelming superstar performances. Notable events included fan marches, a drop in penalty awards, and logistical strains on train services.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:25 IST
Euro 2024 Group Stage: Drama, Disappointments, and Deliriously Happy Fans
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

It took 36 games in 13 days across 10 cities in Germany to complete the group stage of the European Championship in men's soccer.

With eight teams sent home, 16 now advance to the knockout rounds starting Saturday. The tournament has been marked by jubilant surprises on the field, alongside some major disappointments.

Fans have emerged as the true stars of Euro 2024, enjoying the ambiance of an accessible host in the heart of Europe. Particularly notable were the vibrant celebrations by 50,000 Dutch fans in Leipzig and Berlin, and the exuberant displays from Scots in Cologne.

Conversely, some fans expressed displeasure, resorting to unsportsmanlike behavior – a notable example being plastic cups thrown at England coach Gareth Southgate.

Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have yet to hit top form, influenced by injuries and fatigue. Meanwhile, Georgia and Romania's surprise group stage victories over teams like France and Belgium have added unexpected joy to the tournament.

Yonder, continual reduction in penalty awards could reflect improved defensive tactics, while the reliance on trains for fan transport – a hallmark since the well-organized 2006 World Cup – continues, despite some service deterioration.

Euro 2024's tournament setup has provided ample narratives, and it sets a high bar for Euro 2028 organizers in the UK and Ireland to match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024