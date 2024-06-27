It took 36 games in 13 days across 10 cities in Germany to complete the group stage of the European Championship in men's soccer.

With eight teams sent home, 16 now advance to the knockout rounds starting Saturday. The tournament has been marked by jubilant surprises on the field, alongside some major disappointments.

Fans have emerged as the true stars of Euro 2024, enjoying the ambiance of an accessible host in the heart of Europe. Particularly notable were the vibrant celebrations by 50,000 Dutch fans in Leipzig and Berlin, and the exuberant displays from Scots in Cologne.

Conversely, some fans expressed displeasure, resorting to unsportsmanlike behavior – a notable example being plastic cups thrown at England coach Gareth Southgate.

Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have yet to hit top form, influenced by injuries and fatigue. Meanwhile, Georgia and Romania's surprise group stage victories over teams like France and Belgium have added unexpected joy to the tournament.

Yonder, continual reduction in penalty awards could reflect improved defensive tactics, while the reliance on trains for fan transport – a hallmark since the well-organized 2006 World Cup – continues, despite some service deterioration.

Euro 2024's tournament setup has provided ample narratives, and it sets a high bar for Euro 2028 organizers in the UK and Ireland to match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)