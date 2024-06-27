Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Steady Start in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Skipper Rohit Sharma's impressive start took India to 77 for 2 in 10 overs against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, scoring 41 off 30 balls. Rain interrupted play, causing a momentary loss of momentum.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:24 IST
Rohit Sharma's Steady Start in T20 World Cup Semi-Final
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a crucial T20 World Cup semi-final against England, India's skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his rhythm, scoring a solid 41 off 30 balls to guide India to 77 for 2 in 10 overs.

Despite early setbacks with the dismissals of Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) within the powerplay, Rohit paired with Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 15 balls) to add a crucial 37-run partnership for the third wicket.

Six boundaries marked Rohit's innings while Surya added two fours and a six to his tally. However, rain after eight overs stalled the momentum, with India managing only 12 runs in the following two overs post-break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024