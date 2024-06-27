Rohit Sharma's Steady Start in T20 World Cup Semi-Final
Skipper Rohit Sharma's impressive start took India to 77 for 2 in 10 overs against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, scoring 41 off 30 balls. Rain interrupted play, causing a momentary loss of momentum.
In a crucial T20 World Cup semi-final against England, India's skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his rhythm, scoring a solid 41 off 30 balls to guide India to 77 for 2 in 10 overs.
Despite early setbacks with the dismissals of Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) within the powerplay, Rohit paired with Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 15 balls) to add a crucial 37-run partnership for the third wicket.
Six boundaries marked Rohit's innings while Surya added two fours and a six to his tally. However, rain after eight overs stalled the momentum, with India managing only 12 runs in the following two overs post-break.
