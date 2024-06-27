Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC add depth in goalkeeping unit, resign Amrit Gope

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced the signing of local young goalkeeper Amrit Gope on a one-plus-two-year deal which will add depth to their goalkeeping lineup.

27-06-2024
Amrit Gope (Photo: Jamshedpur FC/X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced the signing of local young goalkeeper Amrit Gope on a one-plus-two-year deal, which will add depth to their goalkeeping lineup. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, Gope is a familiar face to the club's fans, having been part of the Jamshedpur FC Reserves during the 2018-19 season, where he made 12 appearances in the 2nd Division I-League.

Ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, Gope was promoted to the senior team, becoming part of the Men of Steel's ISL squad. His career then saw him move to TRAU, where he made 16 appearances over two successful seasons in the I-League. In view of his impressive performances, he was signed by Bengaluru FC.

On his return to Jamshedpur FC, Gope expressed his joy and commitment, stating as quoted from the club's official statement, "This is my soil, and I am overwhelmed with happiness and pride to represent Jharkhand in the ISL. I am determined to give my all this season, striving to deliver my best performance for the team and bring even more happiness to the people of Jharkhand." "I feel incredibly lucky to be playing under the guidance of head coach Khalid Jamil. He is among the finest coaches in India, and I am confident that his expertise and mentorship will enhance my performance," he added.

Head coach Khalid Jamil shared his enthusiasm about the signing, saying, "Amrit Gope is an excellent addition to our team, enhancing the depth of our goalkeeping squad. Being a local talent, he embodies our vision of integrating more players from Jharkhand into the team. His inclusion strengthens our lineup, and now he needs to work hard day and night to cement his place in the starting lineup and perform." (ANI)

