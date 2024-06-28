Left Menu

Lallianzuala Chhangte Extends Contract with Mumbai City FC Until 2027

Indian footballer Lallianzuala Chhangte has extended his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026-27 season. Known for his significant contributions on the field, Chhangte has been a key player since joining in 2022, achieving record goals and winning multiple awards, including the Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:37 IST
Lallianzuala Chhangte
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement on Friday, Indian football star Lallianzuala Chhangte extended his contract with Mumbai City FC, ensuring his presence at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Chhangte, celebrated as one of the most decorated players, has been a vital part of Mumbai City FC since January 2022. His impressive performance includes 10 goals and six assists in the last season, making him the first Indian player in the Indian Super League (ISL) to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Besides winning the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022-23, Chhangte also scored decisive goals in the semifinals of the ISL during the 2023-24 season, leading Mumbai City FC to victory. He was honored with the Golden Ball for the 2022-23 ISL season and clinched the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022. Known as the 'Mizo Flash,' Chhangte continues to be a formidable force on the field, much to the delight of his fans and the club's head coach, Petr Kratky.

