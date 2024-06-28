Racing Rivalry: Norris Closes the Gap to Verstappen

Lando Norris has narrowed the speed gap with Max Verstappen and is ready to challenge the Formula One champion on Red Bull's home territory.

Norris drove his McLaren to consecutive runner-up finishes behind the defending champion. This weekend, he faces the task of surpassing Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutchman has secured victory in four of the last six races. Despite Red Bull being based in Britain, it operates under an Austrian license.

Last year, Verstappen dominantly secured his third consecutive title by winning 19 of 23 races, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez taking two additional wins. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was the only other driver to achieve a victory.

In 2024, Verstappen has continued his dominance with seven wins in 10 races, although the competition is tightening around him.

British driver Norris, 24, emerged as a viable contender after his first career victory in Miami in May. Even though Verstappen started from pole in that race, a costly mistake hit a chicane forced him to pit, allowing Norris to capitalize.

Norris finished second to Verstappen in Montreal three weeks ago and followed up with a robust performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he claimed pole position in qualifying but was hampered by a poor start, resulting in a second-place finish.

Verstappen acknowledged McLaren's strengths, noting their superior tire management.

"McLaren is extremely solid at the moment," Verstappen commented on Thursday. "They're strong on every track. Their tire management, as seen in Barcelona, is excellent, allowing them to push harder compared to others."

Norris currently stands second in the driver's standings, 69 points behind Verstappen and two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

Reflecting on his recent performances, Norris remains confident in his car's speed, particularly noting his fastest lap in Spain. He admitted that his error at the race's start, which allowed Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell to pass him, cost him the win.

"To edge out a champion like Verstappen, everything needs to be perfect," remarked Norris ahead of the Austrian GP. "We're contending against one of the best F1 drivers ever, and any imperfection, like my start last weekend, has a high price."

Meanwhile, Mercedes aims to maintain its competitive streak after securing third and fourth positions in both Montreal and Barcelona. Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first podium of the season—his last with Mercedes before transitioning to Ferrari next year.

Ferrari hopes to recover from recent form dips since Charles Leclerc's Monaco win.

INSIDE THE LINES: This year's race features track modifications to curb penalties for drivers exceeding track limits. Violations occur when all four wheels of a car cross the white line.

To deter this, FIA introduced a gravel strip beyond the curb at Turns 9 and 10. Additionally, the white line at Turn 4 has been adjusted.

The Austrian GP is the third of six events this year featuring a sprint race—a shorter, 100-kilometer race held before qualifying, awarding up to eight points to the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)