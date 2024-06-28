South African Bowler Delmi Tucker Applauds Indian Batters' Dominance, Gears Up for Day 2 Turnaround

In a candid post-day press conference on Friday, South African spinner Delmi Tucker openly commended the Indian batters for their awe-inspiring display on the first day of the one-off Test. India set a daunting 525 for four, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana spearheading the onslaught.

Despite being the most effective bowler for South Africa, taking two wickets and conceding 141 runs, Tucker expressed hope for a comeback on Day 2. 'We will look back and refresh today, sit down and have discussions about tomorrow. Nothing taking away from their (Indian) batters today; they were phenomenal,' Tucker conveyed.

Tucker attributed India's batting prowess to the Test format, providing players like Shafali Verma ample time to settle and display their full potential. She admitted that the Proteas had room for improvement in their bowling and fielding but focused on the positives, noting that the pitch's increasing spin could play to their advantage on the following day.

