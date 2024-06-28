India Pushes for Yoga's Inclusion in Asian Games

Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed support for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha's initiative to include yoga in the Asian Games. Mandaviya emphasized that yoga, with its widespread popularity, deserves recognition as a competitive sport.

In a recent communication, the IOA President appealed to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on June 26 to consider the inclusion of yoga in the Games' roster. Mandaviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to have June 21 celebrated as International Yoga Day, and noted the discipline's growing global popularity.

Mandaviya also highlighted India's pioneering role in promoting yoga, citing its success in the Khelo India Youth Games. The Government of India has taken significant steps to develop yoga as both an art and a competitive sport, earning it a place in various national and university-level competitions since 2020. Efforts are also underway to gain recognition for Yogasana as a competitive discipline across Asia, with affiliations being sought from the World Yogasana-recognized Asian Yogasana body.

