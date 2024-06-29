South Africa Gear Up for Their Maiden T20 World Cup Final

South Africa, a team not traditionally known for handling pressure well on the big stage, has shown remarkable resilience in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Captain Aiden Markram expressed that these close wins have instilled a strong belief among the players that they can secure victory from any situation. The Proteas face mighty India in their first-ever T20 World Cup final here, with India grappling with the pressure of not winning an ICC title since 2013.

Ahead of the grand showdown on Saturday, Markram addressed the team's past struggles under pressure, viewing the match against India as a new game of cricket. South Africa has been trending positively over the last few years but hasn't progressed as far as desired in major tournaments. Nevertheless, Markram sees this final as an exciting opportunity for the Proteas to shine.

Both teams, unbeaten so far, enter the final with contrasting journeys. South Africa's road was full of tight finishes, narrowly edging out Nepal, Bangladesh, and co-hosts West Indies in low-scoring matches. Markram believes these hard-fought victories have fortified the team's belief in winning from any position, a crucial mindset for the final. Despite India being the overwhelming favorites, South Africa is determined to script a new chapter in their cricketing history. The team's hunger for victory remains intact as they aim to lift their first ICC title, regardless of past setbacks or present obstacles.

