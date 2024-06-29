T20 World Cup Gains Ground as Players' Preferred ICC Event

A recent player survey conducted by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) has revealed an emerging trend in cricket— the T20 World Cup is rapidly closing the gap on the ODI World Cup as the 'most important' ICC event among players globally.

In 2019, a staggering 85 percent of players identified the 50-over World Cup as the pinnacle event in cricket, with only 15 percent favoring the T20 format. Fast forward to 2024, and the numbers have dramatically shifted. Now, 50 percent of players consider the ODI World Cup the most important, while 35 percent prefer the T20 World Cup.

The survey also highlighted a growing inclination towards the T20 World Cup among younger players under 26, with 41 percent preferring it over the 50-over format. This trend reflects the increasing popularity of T20 cricket, which saw a significant decline in the preference for Test cricket from 82 percent in 2019 to just 48 percent.

