Holloway Shines, Biles Triumphs, Celebrini Drafted: A Weekend of Sports Magic

Athletics-Holloway wins 110 metres hurdles in sizzling US Olympic trials

Grant Holloway won the 110 metres hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials in a world lead of 12.86 seconds on Friday, as Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles scorched their semi-final heats in the 200m. The three-time world champion Holloway took the immediate lead and was undeterred even as he clipped the seventh barrier, leaning hard over the finish line for the fourth fastest time in history.

Athletics-Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones returns to US trials at 41

Lolo Jones, at age 41, returned to the U.S. Olympic track and field trials for the first time in 12 years on Friday, competing in the 100 metres hurdles despite being "terrified" to step onto the track. One of the most recognisable women in American track, Jones is the oldest ever to qualify for the U.S. trials and said she hoped to inspire the younger competitors in Eugene, Oregon.

Sharks draft Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 overall pick

The San Jose Sharks chose center Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas. Celebrini, who turned 18 on June 13, was the youngest player in NCAA Division I last season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award after producing 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games at Boston University.

2024 NBA Free Agency Primer

When the green flag drops on NBA free agency on Sunday, the queue of general managers ready to spend will depend on which players actually reach the open market. Changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement permitted players to re-sign with their current teams and a number of coveted potential free agents are already off the board. Pascal Siakam ($189.5 million) returned to the Indiana Pacers, OG Anunoby ($212.5 million) is back with the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley ($175 million) agreed to stick with the Raptors, Nic Claxton (four years, $100 million) grabbed a bag in Brooklyn and Malik Monk ($78 million) re-upped with the Kings after his runner-up Sixth Man of the Year award finish.

NBA-U.S. judge sends Knicks-Raptors dispute to NBA commissioner

The New York Knicks' lawsuit that accused rivals the Toronto Raptors of hiring a "mole" who gave the Raptors scouting reports and other confidential material should be resolved by the NBA, not the courts, a federal judge in New York ruled on Friday. In a lawsuit filed last August the Knicks accused their former video, analytics and player-development assistant Ikechukwu Azotam of stealing thousands of proprietary files and forwarding them to the Raptors.

Gymnastics-Biles leads U.S. Olympic trials, Jones and DiCello injured

Simone Biles saved her best for last to seize the lead at the U.S. Olympic team trials in Minneapolis on Friday on an opening night where Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello went down with injuries. Biles found herself in the unfamiliar position of trailing at the halfway point of the night after four-time Olympic champion produced an uncharacteristically wobbly performance on balance beam.

Athletics-Thompson sets world-leading mark to win Jamaican 100m

Kishane Thompson registered a sizzling world-leading mark of 9.77 seconds to win the men's 100 metres at the Jamaican Olympic trials on Friday, becoming the joint ninth fastest man in history. Two-time World Championships finalist Oblique Seville was second in 9.82, while World Indoor 60m bronze medallist Ackeem Blake finished third in 9.92.

Analysis-Soccer-Vinicius unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed win

Vinicius Jr unleashed his inner beast in a little over 45 minutes of pure Brazilian football mayhem to guide the five-time World Cup champions to their first 2024 Copa America win against Paraguay on Friday. The 23-year-old electric winger scored twice and delivered a much-needed statement performance that Brazilian fans have long been waiting for. The Real Madrid rising star may be one of the best players in the world but until now that fiery spark has not been seen in his national team performances.

Explainer-What's next after NFL loses $4.7 billion 'Sunday Ticket' trial

A $4.7 billion U.S. verdict against the National Football League over the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" broadcast package could reshape how games are distributed — if it holds up. The blockbuster June 27 verdict could be tripled under antitrust law to more than $14 billion, but the NFL said it will fight to overturn it as the decade-long legal battle enters its next stage.

MLB roundup: Giants, mourning Orlando Cepeda, beat Dodgers

Brett Wisely launched a two-run, walk-off home run with no outs in the ninth inning Friday night, giving the San Francisco Giants a 5-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series. The game concluded after the Giants announced the death of franchise legend Orlando Cepeda at age 86. A moment in silence in memory of Cepeda was held before the sixth inning.

