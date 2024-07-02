Left Menu

Elena Rybakina Dominates Ruse in Wimbledon Showdown

Former champion Elena Rybakina overpowered Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse at Wimbledon, winning 6-3 6-1. Despite recent fitness and illness issues, Rybakina showcased her strength and advanced smoothly through the match. Leading the women's tour in aces, she wrapped up the victory in just over an hour.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:23 IST
Elena Rybakina Dominates Ruse in Wimbledon Showdown
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former champion Elena Rybakina swept aside Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse at Wimbledon 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday, her power and movement proving too much for the Romanian qualifier. Rybakina, who won the championship in 2022, lost her first game of the match as she sought to find her big-serving rhythm.

The fourth seed, from Kazakhstan, has had illness and fitness problems recently but looked more comfortable as the match progressed and clinched the first set with a thumping serve that Ruse could only put wide. Ruse, who qualified last week without dropping a set, was already faltering under the barrage of heavy groundstrokes when she slipped and needed treatment in the second set.

She resumed, but Rybakina, who leads the women's tour stats for aces this year with 270, wrapped up the match in an hour and 11 minutes on her second match point. "Really happy to win my first match here this year. I didn't play on grass too much this year because I've had some issues," Rybakina said in an interview on court.

"I'm just keeping all the emotions inside, sometimes it's not easy but I'm looking forward to the next one. I just want to be happy on the court, that's my goal now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024