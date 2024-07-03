Left Menu

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to Play Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon. This announcement comes shortly after Murray withdrew from singles due to a recent surgery. Murray will also compete in men's doubles with his brother, while Raducanu is noted for her 2021 US Open win.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:45 IST
Andy Murray
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tennis fans are in for a treat as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon. The announcement was made on Wednesday, just a day after Murray had to withdraw from singles play following spine surgery to remove a cyst.

Despite his recent surgery, the 37-year-old Murray will also compete in men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie. This year's Wimbledon holds special significance for Murray as he has announced it will be his final appearance at the tournament where he claimed singles titles in 2013 and 2016.

Emma Raducanu, who gained international acclaim after winning the 2021 US Open, is set to join Murray in what promises to be an exciting mixed doubles run. The combination of two celebrated British tennis stars has already created a buzz among fans and the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

