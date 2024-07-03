Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to Play Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon

Tennis fans are in for a treat as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon. The announcement was made on Wednesday, just a day after Murray had to withdraw from singles play following spine surgery to remove a cyst.

Despite his recent surgery, the 37-year-old Murray will also compete in men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie. This year's Wimbledon holds special significance for Murray as he has announced it will be his final appearance at the tournament where he claimed singles titles in 2013 and 2016.

Emma Raducanu, who gained international acclaim after winning the 2021 US Open, is set to join Murray in what promises to be an exciting mixed doubles run. The combination of two celebrated British tennis stars has already created a buzz among fans and the media.

