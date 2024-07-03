Left Menu

Michael Owen Predicts Kylian Mbappe's Future Rise Amidst Football Legends

Michael Owen lauds Kylian Mbappe as a potential future football legend but emphasizes the need for a competitive push similar to the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi. With Ronaldo confirming Euro 2024 as his last, Owen highlights the rise of young talents who will fill the void, including Mbappe.

Updated: 03-07-2024 20:16 IST
Kylian Mbappe
Michael Owen lauds Kylian Mbappe, predicting that the French forward will be "one of the greatest players," but stresses the importance of having someone to continually push him, akin to the dynamic between Ronaldo and Messi.

Owen's comments come on the heels of Ronaldo confirming that Euro 2024 will be his swan song, drawing attention to the next generation of talent poised to take the stage. Amid this transition, Owen is confident that young stars like Mbappe, Musiala, Bellingham, and Foden are ready to shine.

Mbappe, already a mesmerizing presence on the field, continues to dazzle fans despite France's challenging run in the ongoing Euro. With a highly anticipated showdown between France and Portugal looming, Owen insists that Portugal must capitalize on Ronaldo's unique prowess and leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

