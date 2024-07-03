Michael Owen Predicts Kylian Mbappe's Future Rise Amidst Football Legends

Michael Owen lauds Kylian Mbappe, predicting that the French forward will be "one of the greatest players," but stresses the importance of having someone to continually push him, akin to the dynamic between Ronaldo and Messi.

Owen's comments come on the heels of Ronaldo confirming that Euro 2024 will be his swan song, drawing attention to the next generation of talent poised to take the stage. Amid this transition, Owen is confident that young stars like Mbappe, Musiala, Bellingham, and Foden are ready to shine.

Mbappe, already a mesmerizing presence on the field, continues to dazzle fans despite France's challenging run in the ongoing Euro. With a highly anticipated showdown between France and Portugal looming, Owen insists that Portugal must capitalize on Ronaldo's unique prowess and leadership.

