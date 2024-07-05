Dropped Catches Cost India as South Africa Clinches First T20I Win
India's poor fielding and lack of batting intent in the middle overs led to their 12-run defeat against South Africa in the first women's T20I. South Africa posted their highest T20I total against India with Tazmin Brits scoring 81. Harmanpreet Kaur's India now needs to win the second T20I to stay in the series.
- Country:
- India
In a lackluster performance, India's dropped catches and lack of intent in the middle overs led to a 12-run defeat in the first women's T20I against South Africa on Friday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words, citing poor fielding and dot balls as critical issues in India's loss.
South Africa set a challenging target by posting 189 for 4, powered by Tazmin Brits' career-best 81. Crucial fielding lapses allowed South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to capitalize, keeping India's bowlers at bay.
Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, India must clinch a win in the second T20I on Sunday to remain competitive. The final T20I is scheduled for Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Against South Africa
"Great opportunity for us": India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopeful of mastering home conditions ahead of 2025 World Cup
India Eyes Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Prepares Team for Success
Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
Indian Women's Cricket Team Geared Up for One-Off Test Against South Africa