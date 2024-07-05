Dropped Catches Cost India as South Africa Clinches First T20I Win

In a lackluster performance, India's dropped catches and lack of intent in the middle overs led to a 12-run defeat in the first women's T20I against South Africa on Friday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words, citing poor fielding and dot balls as critical issues in India's loss.

South Africa set a challenging target by posting 189 for 4, powered by Tazmin Brits' career-best 81. Crucial fielding lapses allowed South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to capitalize, keeping India's bowlers at bay.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, India must clinch a win in the second T20I on Sunday to remain competitive. The final T20I is scheduled for Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.