Jannik Sinner Dominates Wimbledon; Advances to Fourth Round

Jannik Sinner showed a masterclass performance at Wimbledon as the world number one swiftly defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot in the fourth round on a damp Friday.

Following a grueling match against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini that ended just before the 11 p.m. local curfew on Wednesday, the 22-year-old demonstrated resilience and efficiency under the Centre Court roof. Sinner's backhand rocket set the early break, sealing the first set in just 21 minutes.

Kecmanovic, who had never beaten Sinner in their three previous encounters, fought hard in a tightly contested second set but ultimately failed to stop Sinner's momentum. The Australian Open champion secured the second set with three commanding aces. The third set saw Sinner continue his dominance, as he stormed to victory, ending the match decisively.