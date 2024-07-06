Juventus Sign Star Goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio for €18M

Juventus have secured the signing of Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from fellow Serie A outfit Monza, the Turin-based club confirmed on Friday. The deal is reportedly worth €18 million, approximately $19.50 million.

Di Gregorio, aged 26, emerged from Inter Milan's youth academy and made a significant impact during the 2023-24 season by keeping 12 clean sheets for Monza. Juventus highlighted that Michele not only excelled in traditional goalkeeping but also displayed remarkable footwork, marking him as a modern goalkeeper.

Recognized for his excellent on-field performances, Di Gregorio was honored with the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A last season, further justifying Juventus' investment. (€1 = 0.9228 USD)