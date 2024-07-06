Left Menu

Juventus Sign Star Goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio for €18M

Juventus have signed Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Serie A club Monza for €18 million. Di Gregorio, a product of Inter Milan's youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza last season and was awarded the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A.

Juventus have secured the signing of Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from fellow Serie A outfit Monza, the Turin-based club confirmed on Friday. The deal is reportedly worth €18 million, approximately $19.50 million.

Di Gregorio, aged 26, emerged from Inter Milan's youth academy and made a significant impact during the 2023-24 season by keeping 12 clean sheets for Monza. Juventus highlighted that Michele not only excelled in traditional goalkeeping but also displayed remarkable footwork, marking him as a modern goalkeeper.

Recognized for his excellent on-field performances, Di Gregorio was honored with the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A last season, further justifying Juventus' investment. (€1 = 0.9228 USD)

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

