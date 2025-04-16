UPDATE 1-US transfers land on Mexican border to the Army to prevent illegal crossings

The Trump administration announced an emergency transfer of nearly 110,000 acres of federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border to the Army to help prevent illegal immigration, the Interior Department said on Tuesday.

The move is part of President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown. He declared illegal immigration a national emergency in January and tasked the U.S. military with aiding in border security. The land will be transferred to the Department of the Army for three years, the agency said, allowing for patrols by federal personnel and construction of infrastructure to prevent illegal crossings.

The move is intended to help curb drug and human trafficking and migrant smuggling, but is also aimed at protecting ecologically sensitive areas that can be harmed by foot traffic, Interior said. "Securing our border and protecting our nation's resources go hand in hand," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. "The American people gave President Trump a mandate to make America safe and strong again. This transfer reflects Interior's commitment to public safety, national security and responsible stewardship of our public lands."

