Close Calls and High Hopes: Riveting Rounds at the John Deere Classic
Aaron Rai aims for his first PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic after a close finish last week. Joined by C.T. Pan, they lead going into the weekend with impressive bogey-free rounds. Hayden Springer, who started with a 59, and other promising golfers remain in contention despite challenging conditions.
Aaron Rai of England, fresh off a near-win in Detroit, has another shot at his first PGA Tour victory with a bogey-free round of 8-under 63, sharing the lead with C.T. Pan at the John Deere Classic.
Hayden Springer, who opened with a 59, saw his lead falter but remains in the mix, close behind with other contenders. Despite a double bogey and missed putts, he remains optimistic.
Pan impressed with a 100-foot chip for eagle on the 14th, joining Rai at 14-under 128. Other notable performances included Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen, keeping the competition fierce as the tournament progresses.
