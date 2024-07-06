Close Calls and High Hopes: Riveting Rounds at the John Deere Classic

Aaron Rai of England, fresh off a near-win in Detroit, has another shot at his first PGA Tour victory with a bogey-free round of 8-under 63, sharing the lead with C.T. Pan at the John Deere Classic.

Hayden Springer, who opened with a 59, saw his lead falter but remains in the mix, close behind with other contenders. Despite a double bogey and missed putts, he remains optimistic.

Pan impressed with a 100-foot chip for eagle on the 14th, joining Rai at 14-under 128. Other notable performances included Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen, keeping the competition fierce as the tournament progresses.

