Southgate Confident Ahead of England's EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Clash with Switzerland

As the Three Lions prepare for their EURO 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland, head coach Gareth Southgate exuded confidence, stating that the team is playing 'really strong football.' England, however, has not been in top form recently, securing just two wins in their last five games. Southgate's men ended their Group C journey in the top spot with five points after winning one of three matches.

During a pre-match press conference, Southgate expressed pride in his team's preparations and emphasized their readiness. 'We're playing a really strong football nation with enormous pride,' Southgate told Sky Sports.

Southgate acknowledged his pride in the team's efforts but reiterated that the main focus is on advancing to the semi-finals. 'I'm very proud, but it's the least important statistic. The only thing that matters is the quarter-final, and my focus is on getting us to the semi-final,' he said.

Emphasizing the respect for their upcoming opponents, Southgate noted the significance of the quarter-final matchup. 'We have huge respect for Switzerland. We're ready and know we need to be at our best,' he added.

Reflecting on England's previous match against Slovakia, late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane secured their quarter-final spot. England will face Switzerland at the Dusseldorf Area in Germany on Saturday.

