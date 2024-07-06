Left Menu

Emma Raducanu's Setback Derails Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Dream

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles due to wrist stiffness, ending her and Andy Murray's chances of playing together. Murray, set for a possible retirement this year, had previously played his last match in the men's doubles. Raducanu, now 135th in rankings, continues in the singles competition.

Updated: 06-07-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:36 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu's hopes of competing in the Wimbledon mixed doubles were dashed on Saturday as she withdrew due to wrist stiffness, preventing her partner Andy Murray from another court appearance. This woe followed Murray's exit from the men's competition, marking a bittersweet moment in his illustrious career.

Murray, who underwent hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, had already received a heartfelt ovation during his farewell after a loss in the men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie. The three-time major winner hinted that he might retire post the Paris Olympics this year.

The mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo would have offered a final showcase on Wimbledon's grass courts. Raducanu, advancing to the singles fourth round, required a wildcard due to a dip in her ranking to 135th after multiple injuries. She expressed disappointment over the withdrawal but emphasized health priorities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

