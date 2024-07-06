Vinesh Phogat Secures Final Spot at Grand Prix of Spain

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has advanced to the final of the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain. Vinesh, who secured her Schengen visa at the last minute, triumphed in three bouts with ease.

She will face competitor Mariia Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, in the final slated for later today. Vinesh's path to the final saw her defeat Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba, Madison Parks of Canada, and Katie Dutchak, also of Canada.

Following the Grand Prix, Vinesh will embark on a 20-day training session in France to prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)