Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Secures Final Spot at Grand Prix of Spain

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has reached the final of the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain. She secured her Schengen visa at the last minute and won three bouts convincingly. In preparation for the Paris Olympics, she will train in France following the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:49 IST
Vinesh Phogat Secures Final Spot at Grand Prix of Spain
Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • Spain

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has advanced to the final of the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain. Vinesh, who secured her Schengen visa at the last minute, triumphed in three bouts with ease.

She will face competitor Mariia Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, in the final slated for later today. Vinesh's path to the final saw her defeat Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba, Madison Parks of Canada, and Katie Dutchak, also of Canada.

Following the Grand Prix, Vinesh will embark on a 20-day training session in France to prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024