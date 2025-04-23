Left Menu

KRAFTON Expands India Gaming Incubator with Six Dynamic Startups

KRAFTON's India Gaming Incubator welcomes six new startups, extending its reach to cities like Kolkata and Madurai. This program provides substantial mentorship and financial aid to foster innovative game development in India, with a focus on producing globally competitive games.

Updated: 23-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:50 IST
KRAFTON, the South Korean gaming powerhouse, has unveiled the inclusion of six budding startups in the second cohort of its India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). This move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing the game development landscape in India.

Building on the success of the initial batch, KIGI has furthered its reach to emerging technology centers such as Kolkata and Madurai, as per the company's official statement. This initiative provides a comprehensive mentorship program lasting from six months to a year, alongside financial backing of up to USD 150,000, aimed at nurturing creative gaming content.

The latest entrants include Kolkata's Advaita Interactive, creating 'Inspectorium,' and Madurai's Kleanup Games, developing 'CHROMADI.' Launched in 2023, KIGI supports India's gaming talent with mentorship, funding, and global expertise, fostering opportunities for publishing and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

