Highlights from a Rain-Interrupted Day at Wimbledon: Upsets, Withdrawals, and Milestones

The sixth day of Wimbledon saw both triumphs and setbacks, all under the cloud of persistent rain delays. Highlighting the day, Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko secured her spot in the fourth round with a convincing win against American Bernarda Pera, setting up a match with the winner of top seed Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putinseva.

Drama unfolded as Britain's Emma Raducanu pulled out of the mixed doubles due to a wrist problem, ending Andy Murray's Wimbledon journey. Raducanu expressed her disappointment, stating, 'Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.'

French 16th seed Ugo Humbert edged out American Brandon Nakashima in a rain-affected third-round match, setting up a clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. Despite the weather conditions, the day was filled with thrilling matches and emotional exits, capturing the essence of Wimbledon.

