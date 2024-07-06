Left Menu

Cycling Community Mourns Another Loss: Andre Drege Dies in Tour of Austria Crash

Norwegian professional cyclist Andre Drege, 25, died after a crash during the Tour of Austria. Drege, part of Team Coop-Repsol, lost control of his bike during a mountain descent. The International Cycling Union (UCI) and local police are investigating the incident, amidst multiple tragic cycling accidents reported recently.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:54 IST
Norwegian professional cyclist Andre Drege has tragically died following a crash during the Tour of Austria, as confirmed by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Saturday. The 25-year-old, a member of Team Coop-Repsol, lost control of his bike during a perilous mountain descent.

"The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist Andre Drege at the Tour of Austria," stated the UCI on social media platform X. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates." Local police informed Norwegian TV 2 that the fatality was due to injuries sustained in the accident, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing. Post-race presentations were subsequently cancelled.

Drege's death adds to a series of tragic losses in the cycling community over the past year, which has seen several young cyclists lose their lives in accidents during training or competition, including Spaniard Juan Pujalte, Belgian rider Tijl De Decker, U.S. Junior Men's National Team member Magnus White, Italian Jacopo Venzo, and Swiss rider Gino Mader.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

