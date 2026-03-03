Trump and Merz: A Crucial Encounter Amid Global Tensions

President Donald Trump is preparing to engage with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House this Tuesday. The meeting, as outlined in the President's daily schedule, includes a formal greeting at 11 am (EST) and a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office shortly after.

This significant engagement, though initially closed to media, involves a bilateral lunch and discussions focusing on US-German cooperation in light of escalating international tensions. Although details remain undisclosed, the contexts of the West Asia conflict, Ukraine-Russia standoff, tariffs, and Greenland dominate expectations.

The day's itinerary further involves discussions with the Secretary of Energy and policy meetings in the afternoon. Chancellor Merz, advocating Germany's firm stance with the US and Israel, calls for restraint while acknowledging the complex legal dilemma posed by recent acts of aggression in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)