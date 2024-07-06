Springboks Triumph Over Ireland in Dramatic Test Match

South Africa battled to a fortunate 27-20 victory over Ireland in the first test on Saturday, marking only their second outing since October's World Cup triumph and struggling to stave off rust.

Both sides scored three tries in a tight contest at Loftus Versfeld, with home wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe making their mark, alongside a penalty try awarded by English referee Luke Pearce. Ireland's newbie, fullback Jamie Osborne, scored on debut, with Conor Murray and Ryan Baird adding tries in the dramatic final five minutes.

The Springboks' scrappy performance, plagued by numerous mistakes, was buoyed by marginal refereeing decisions. Despite an early score, South Africa couldn't shake off the spirited Six Nations champions, who pressed relentlessly. The halftime score stood at 13-8 after a 35th-minute try by Osborne, set up brilliantly by James Lowe with some miraculous legwork.

In the 58th minute, Lowe's disallowed try following a TMO check saved South Africa a potential blow. Handre Pollard's missed penalties kept fans on edge. Another critical moment came when Kolbe pounced on a mistake by Lowe to extend the Springboks' lead. Late-game drama saw Ireland's Murray responding swiftly with a try, followed by a penalty try for South Africa. Baird's last-minute effort wasn't enough, leaving South Africa victorious by seven points. The sides will face off again in Durban on Saturday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)