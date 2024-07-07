Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin at Wimbledon

But normal service was soon resumed. Appearing rejuvenated after the roof was closed, Djokovic went up 4-1 in the second set, when fans erupted on Centre Court as news trickled in that England had beaten Switzerland to make the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:13 IST
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off a slow start to power past unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) and into the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Serb's bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title looked like it might be under threat when Popyrin took a 4-3 lead with a blistering crosscourt forehand winner and sealed the opening set with a second-serve ace. But normal service was soon resumed.

Appearing rejuvenated after the roof was closed, Djokovic went up 4-1 in the second set, when fans erupted on Centre Court as news trickled in that England had beaten Switzerland to make the Euro 2024 semi-finals. The amused second seed simulated a penalty kick that Popyrin pretended to save, to the delight of fans.

Djokovic had little trouble in the second and third sets, but faced a bit more resistance in the fourth as Popyrin dug deep in search of his first win in the pair's third clash, saving three breakpoints to hold in the 11th game. After ensuring a tiebreak, however, Djokovic switched on the after-burners to close out the win, finishing with a fiery serve that Popyrin could only send crashing back into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

