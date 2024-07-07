Left Menu

Ugarte's Heroics Propel Uruguay to Copa America Semifinals

Manuel Ugarte secured Uruguay's place in the Copa America semifinals by scoring the decisive goal in a penalty shootout victory over Brazil. The match, characterized by high fouls and minimal scoring opportunities, saw Uruguay overcome a red card setback. They now face Colombia, while Brazil misses key players Vinícius Júnior and Neymar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:06 IST
Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout, propelling Uruguay to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Brazil after a scoreless draw Saturday night.

The match was marked by a tournament-high 41 fouls, with both teams managing just four shots on goal, deviating from their usual impressive soccer style.

Uruguay's Nahitan Nández received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo in the 74th minute, but Brazil couldn't capitalize on the advantage in the remaining 21 minutes.

During the shootout, Uruguay led 3-1 after goalkeeper Sergio Rochet's heroics, stopping Éder Militão, and Douglas Luiz's miss. Alisson Becker saved José María Giménez's shot to keep Brazil in the game, but Ugarte sealed the win for Uruguay.

In the semifinals, Uruguay will face Colombia, who defeated Panama 5-0, extending their unbeaten streak. Defending champions Argentina will play against Canada in the other semifinal. The final is slated for July 14 in Miami Gardens.

Brazil played without suspended Vinícius Júnior and injured Neymar. The victory marked Uruguay's first win over Brazil in 13 meetings since 2001, and their first consecutive victories over Brazil since 1992 under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

