Colombia Cruises to Semifinals with 5-0 Win Over Panama
Colombia claimed a decisive 5-0 victory over Panama in the Copa America quarterfinals, propelled by goals from Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz. Rodríguez played a vital role with a goal and an assist. The team will face Uruguay in the semifinals, following a strong performance in front of fans.
Colombia's national team advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a commanding 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday. Key performances by Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz defined the match.
Rodríguez's early impact included a corner kick assist and a powerful penalty goal, propelling Colombia to a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes. Díaz added to the tally with a skillful lob before halftime.
Despite a few offensive attempts by Panama, Colombia maintained control, capped by long-range goals from Richard Ríos and Miguel Borja. The team now prepares to face Uruguay, continuing their unbeaten streak and intense play.
