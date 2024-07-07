Colombia Cruises to Semifinals with 5-0 Win Over Panama

Colombia's national team advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a commanding 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday. Key performances by Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz defined the match.

Rodríguez's early impact included a corner kick assist and a powerful penalty goal, propelling Colombia to a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes. Díaz added to the tally with a skillful lob before halftime.

Despite a few offensive attempts by Panama, Colombia maintained control, capped by long-range goals from Richard Ríos and Miguel Borja. The team now prepares to face Uruguay, continuing their unbeaten streak and intense play.

