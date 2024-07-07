Left Menu

Colombia Cruises to Semifinals with 5-0 Win Over Panama

Colombia claimed a decisive 5-0 victory over Panama in the Copa America quarterfinals, propelled by goals from Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz. Rodríguez played a vital role with a goal and an assist. The team will face Uruguay in the semifinals, following a strong performance in front of fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glendale | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:24 IST
Colombia Cruises to Semifinals with 5-0 Win Over Panama
  • Country:
  • United States

Colombia's national team advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a commanding 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday. Key performances by Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz defined the match.

Rodríguez's early impact included a corner kick assist and a powerful penalty goal, propelling Colombia to a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes. Díaz added to the tally with a skillful lob before halftime.

Despite a few offensive attempts by Panama, Colombia maintained control, capped by long-range goals from Richard Ríos and Miguel Borja. The team now prepares to face Uruguay, continuing their unbeaten streak and intense play.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024