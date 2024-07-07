England's Penalty Evolution: From Dread to Triumph

Penalty shootouts, once a source of dread for England's soccer players and fans, have been transformed under the leadership of coach Gareth Southgate. Southgate, who experienced his own share of penalty heartache, has spent the last eight years reshaping the team's approach to spot-kicks.

England now embraces shootouts with confidence, illustrated by their 5-3 victory over Switzerland in the European Championship quarterfinals. Southgate's strategy blends common sense, science, data analytics, and a bit of luck, resulting in three shootout wins out of four during his tenure.

Under Southgate, players like Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have become specialists in penalty-taking, employing breathing techniques and detailed analysis to remain calm under pressure. With a robust process in place, England is no longer daunted by the prospect of penalty shootouts.

