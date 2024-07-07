Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Century Powers India to 234/2 Against Zimbabwe

Opener Abhishek Sharma's blistering century helped India amass a formidable 234/2 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of their five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The explosive innings set Zimbabwe a challenging 235-run target.

Opting to bat first, India did not have an ideal start, losing captain Shubman Gill for just 2 runs as Blessing Muzarabani claimed his prized wicket. With only 10 runs on the board, Ruturaj Gaikwad joined Abhishek Sharma to steady the innings on a pitch that offered little ease for batters. The pair managed to score 36 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket.

Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to build momentum, pushing India past the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs. Sharma, being the more aggressive of the two, eventually registered his maiden T20I half-century in 33 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes. The duo continued to excel, crossing the triple-figure mark in 11 overs and posting a 100-run partnership for the second wicket in just 64 balls.

The 23-year-old Abhishek Sharma smashed three consecutive sixes to bring up his maiden T20 international ton in merely 46 balls. However, he was dismissed on the very next delivery for 100 runs off 47 balls, courtesy of Wellington Masakadza, with India positioned at 147/2.

Joined by Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad reached his fourth T20I half-century in 38 balls. The Gaikwad-Rinku partnership added 50 runs for the third wicket in only 24 balls. Their aggressive approach saw India surpass the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 77 from 47 balls, while Rinku Singh scored an impressive 48 from 22 balls, helping India to a mammoth total of 234 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores: India 234/2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77*, Rinku Singh 48*; Wellington Masakadza 1/29) vs Zimbabwe.

