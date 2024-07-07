Left Menu

Rain Halts Second Women's T20I Between India and South Africa, Series Decider Looms

Persistent rain caused the abandonment of the second T20I between India and South Africa, leaving the visitors at 177 for six. South Africa maintains a 1-0 lead in the series, forcing India to win the final match to avoid a series defeat. Tazmin Brits shone for the Proteas with a fifty.

Rain Halts Second Women's T20I Between India and South Africa, Series Decider Looms
Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the second women's T20 International between India and South Africa after South Africa scored 177 for six on Sunday.

The result allows South Africa to maintain their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India must now win the third and final T20I on Tuesday to avoid a rare home series defeat. Rain delayed the start by 15 minutes and interrupted play three times during South Africa's innings, though it didn't stop play entirely.

However, heavy rain during the innings break forced players to remain in their dressing rooms. Play was ultimately abandoned at 9.16 pm, and the umpires made the decision to call off the match by 10.13 pm due to the persistent drizzle. Earlier, Tazmin Brits played a measured innings to score 52 off 39 balls, with solid support from Anneke Bosch's 40 off 32 balls, leading South Africa to their second-highest T20I total against India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

