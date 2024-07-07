Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20I Success Against Zimbabwe
After scoring a remarkable century in just 47 balls, Abhishek Sharma revealed the role of his captain Shubman Gill’s bat in his success during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. Despite a poor start in the first match, Sharma's impressive performance laid the foundation for India’s 100-run win.
In a spectacular display of batting, Abhishek Sharma achieved a 47-ball century during the second T20I against Zimbabwe, attributing his success to the bat of his childhood friend and current captain, Shubman Gill. Sharma referred to the bat as a 'lucky charm' in what he called a 'pressure game.'
After being dismissed for zero in the first match, Sharma bounced back to score an even hundred, striking seven fours and eight sixes, driving India to a compelling 100-run victory. He emphasized the beautiful journey he shared with Gill, starting from their early cricketing days in the under-12 category.
'Playing with Gill's bat is something I've done since age-group cricket,' Sharma explained. He also expressed gratitude to former India batter Yuvraj Singh and his father for his fearless approach to batting. 'IPL has played a big role in handling pressure,' he added, highlighting the importance of mindset and execution in his recovery and success.
