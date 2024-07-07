Left Menu

Wimbledon 2023: Quarter-Finals Drama and Unexpected Retirements

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw several dramatic moments, including key retirements and unexpected outcomes. Grigor Dimitrov and Madison Keys retired injured, while Donna Vekic and Carlos Alcaraz made notable advances. Rain initially delayed some matches, affecting the scheduled play on Court Two and the outer courts.

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday was marked by dramatic twists, including key retirements and surprising victories. Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian 10th seed, had to withdraw due to injury during his fourth-round match against Daniil Medvedev, who now advances to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic made headlines by becoming the first unseeded player to reach this year's quarter-finals, defeating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match. Meanwhile, Italian top seed Jannik Sinner overpowered Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also impressed, moving to the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win over Ugo Humbert. On a day initially affected by rain delays, the action continued to captivate fans at the All England Club.

