Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Surpasses Expectations at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn surprised herself by posting her fastest time of the season at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Sunday. She said the performance indicated everything was coming together ahead of her title defense in Paris.

Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn clocked 12.39 seconds to win the event in Hengelo, Netherlands, despite cold and rainy conditions. This came just shy of the 12.37 seconds she ran to win gold in Tokyo three years ago.

"I didn't expect that time, I just wanted to get out there and try to have a better start," Camacho-Quinn stated. "I know where I went wrong in the race a little bit, but I'll take it. It's a season's best and this was not good weather.

"I compete again in Budapest, hotter weather, so I'm excited about that. I think everything is coming together for me. Me and my coach are trying to piece these things together this season." American Masai Russell ran the fastest time of the year at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 30, posting 12.25.

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France.

