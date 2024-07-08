Left Menu

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Surpasses Expectations at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn achieved her fastest time of the season at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games. Clocking 12.39 seconds, she demonstrated strong form despite cold and rainy conditions. She looks forward to warmer weather in Budapest and her title defence in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:56 IST
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Surpasses Expectations at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn surprised herself by posting her fastest time of the season at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Sunday. She said the performance indicated everything was coming together ahead of her title defense in Paris.

Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn clocked 12.39 seconds to win the event in Hengelo, Netherlands, despite cold and rainy conditions. This came just shy of the 12.37 seconds she ran to win gold in Tokyo three years ago.

"I didn't expect that time, I just wanted to get out there and try to have a better start," Camacho-Quinn stated. "I know where I went wrong in the race a little bit, but I'll take it. It's a season's best and this was not good weather.

"I compete again in Budapest, hotter weather, so I'm excited about that. I think everything is coming together for me. Me and my coach are trying to piece these things together this season." American Masai Russell ran the fastest time of the year at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 30, posting 12.25.

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024