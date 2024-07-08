Jasprit Bumrah: Living the Dream After T20 World Cup Glory
Jasprit Bumrah expressed his gratitude for the tremendous reception following India's T20 World Cup victory. The 30-year-old picked up 15 wickets and was named Player of the Tournament, playing a crucial role in India's first T20 World Cup win in 17 years. The homecoming events, including a parade and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left Bumrah feeling overjoyed.
India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, expressed his elation on Monday, sharing that he has been 'living a dream' since he and his teammates received a warm reception for winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
The 30-year-old bowler, who took 15 wickets during the tournament that concluded on June 29 in Barbados, was instrumental in securing India's first T20 World Cup in 17 years and was named Player of the Tournament.
'I am so thankful for the last few days. I've been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude,' Bumrah posted on X, accompanied by a video of his joyous homecoming, which included a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a victory parade attended by thousands of fans in Mumbai.
