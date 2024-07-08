Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: Living the Dream After T20 World Cup Glory

Jasprit Bumrah expressed his gratitude for the tremendous reception following India's T20 World Cup victory. The 30-year-old picked up 15 wickets and was named Player of the Tournament, playing a crucial role in India's first T20 World Cup win in 17 years. The homecoming events, including a parade and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left Bumrah feeling overjoyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:29 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: Living the Dream After T20 World Cup Glory
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, expressed his elation on Monday, sharing that he has been 'living a dream' since he and his teammates received a warm reception for winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

The 30-year-old bowler, who took 15 wickets during the tournament that concluded on June 29 in Barbados, was instrumental in securing India's first T20 World Cup in 17 years and was named Player of the Tournament.

'I am so thankful for the last few days. I've been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude,' Bumrah posted on X, accompanied by a video of his joyous homecoming, which included a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a victory parade attended by thousands of fans in Mumbai.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024