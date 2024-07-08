Left Menu

Intense Competition for Top-order Spots as Abhishek Sharma Shines in T20I

Andy Flower, RCB coach, praises Abhishek Sharma's 100 in second T20I, enhancing competition for India's top-order. Abhishek's 47-ball century, aided by Gaikwad and Rinku Singh, led India to 234/2. Strong bowling secured a win against Zimbabwe. Jaiswal, Samson, and Dube to join team for third T20I.

Abhishek Sharma. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Andy Flower has lauded Abhishek Sharma's century in the second T20I, noting it intensifies competition for top-order spots—a healthy sign for Indian cricket. Abhishek, after a duck in his debut, scored a rapid 47-ball 100 against Zimbabwe featuring seven fours and eight sixes.

His innings, together with contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (77*) and Rinku Singh (48*), propelled India to 234/2 in their 20 overs. Indian bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar (3/37) and Avesh Khan (3/15), restricted Zimbabwe to 134 runs in 18.4 overs. Abhishek was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his performance.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Flower said, "We have got (Yashasvi) Jaiswal still coming into the series, haven't we? Such competition is exactly what Indian selectors and fans look forward to. It's great for Indian cricket to have numerous options." Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, from the ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, will join the team for the third T20I on Wednesday.

Flower emphasized Abhishek's confidence boost following a stellar 2024 IPL and scoring a century in just his second international game. "Confidence and self-belief are crucial for young players. I am delighted for him and eager to see more of his performance in this series," Flower added.

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund also praised Abhishek's resilience post his debut failure. "He didn't change his game after the debut stumble. While IPL is a high-standard league, international cricket is another level, and repeating his domestic-level performance internationally is commendable," Mukund remarked. (ANI)

