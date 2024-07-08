James Anderson Bids Farewell: England Pacer Reflects on Stellar Career

In what promises to be an emotional farewell, England pacer James Anderson is set to play his final international Test match against the West Indies on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the milestone game, Anderson said he is at peace with his decision to retire and cherishes the longevity and success he has achieved.

With 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson has cemented his place as one of the highest wicket-takers in cricket history. Reflecting on his career, Anderson said, 'I have no regrets after being blessed with such an incredible wicket tally and career span.' He revealed that recent months have been 'strange,' but he appreciates the direction the team management is headed.

'I have made peace with the decision. These last couple of months have been strange, but I am happy with where things stand,' he noted. Anderson's final match will mark his 188th Test appearance, making him proud to have pushed himself to play at the highest level as a 42-year-old. 'To have contributed to Test victories will be my proudest achievement,' Anderson said.

