Left Menu

James Anderson Bids Farewell: England Pacer Reflects on Stellar Career

Ahead of his final Test match against the West Indies, England pacer James Anderson reflects on his illustrious career, expressing peace with his retirement. With 700 wickets in 187 matches, Anderson stands as one of cricket's most successful fast bowlers and looks back proudly on his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:25 IST
James Anderson Bids Farewell: England Pacer Reflects on Stellar Career
James Anderson. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In what promises to be an emotional farewell, England pacer James Anderson is set to play his final international Test match against the West Indies on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the milestone game, Anderson said he is at peace with his decision to retire and cherishes the longevity and success he has achieved.

With 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson has cemented his place as one of the highest wicket-takers in cricket history. Reflecting on his career, Anderson said, 'I have no regrets after being blessed with such an incredible wicket tally and career span.' He revealed that recent months have been 'strange,' but he appreciates the direction the team management is headed.

'I have made peace with the decision. These last couple of months have been strange, but I am happy with where things stand,' he noted. Anderson's final match will mark his 188th Test appearance, making him proud to have pushed himself to play at the highest level as a 42-year-old. 'To have contributed to Test victories will be my proudest achievement,' Anderson said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024