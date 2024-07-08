Left Menu

All Eyes on Ayeera Chisti and Komal Nagar at Khelo India Women's Wushu League in Patiala

International wushu athletes Ayeera Chisti and Komal Nagar will be key figures at the Khelo India women's wushu league in Patiala, spanning July 9 to July 13. Over 350 athletes from the northern zone will compete. The event is crucial for players aspiring to succeed on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:31 IST
Chandigarh's Komal with her gold medal at Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship 2023 (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International wushu players Ayeera Chisti and Komal Nagar are set to draw significant attention at the northern zonal round of the Khelo India women's wushu league, which will be held from July 9 to July 13 at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala. The competition is expected to see participation from 350 athletes across sub-junior, junior, and senior categories, featuring both Sanda (fighting) and Taolu (forms).

The event, welcoming participants from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, follows last month's South Zonal event in Karnataka. With a total prize pool of Rs 7.2 lakh funded by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the top eight athletes from each category will receive cash incentives. The national ranking championship will take place after the four zonal meets.

This league provides a significant platform for many aspiring players, including seasoned medallists like Ayeera (18) and Komal (19). Ayeera, based in Jammu and Kashmir, aims to clinch gold at the senior Asian championships in China this September before setting her sights on the Asian Games. Komal, a gold medallist at the Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship 2023, emphasizes that the Khelo India Women's League enhances their confidence and allows for performance assessment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

