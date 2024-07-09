Mercedes' F1 Revival: A Click that Changed the Game

After two arduous seasons, Mercedes has successfully reclaimed its competitive edge in Formula One, reporting more wins over the last two Grand Prix weekends than in the previous two years combined. According to team leader Toto Wolff, this turnaround is the result of a crucial moment where everything beginning to make sense again.

The former champions, who dominated the constructors' titles from 2014 to 2021, faced a single win in 2022 and none in 2023, with Red Bull's dominance. However, a new chapter opened with George Russell's victory in Austria and Lewis Hamilton's win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Wolff credits much of this revival to technical director James Allison, whose hands-on approach solved many of the car's issues. With upcoming upgrades for races in Hungary and Belgium, Mercedes aims to further close the gap with leaders, improving the car's performance and balance continually.

