Argentina's Penalty Shootout Victory Sets Viewership Record
Argentina's dramatic penalty shootout win over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals drew a record 1.87 million viewers on Fox Sports. This marks a significant viewership increase compared to previous years. Argentina will now face Canada in the semi-finals, while Uruguay will compete against Colombia.
Argentina's penalty shootout victory over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday attracted a record-breaking 1.87 million viewers on Fox Sports, according to the broadcaster. This match has become the most-watched Copa America quarter-final not involving the United States in the history of the tournament on U.S. English-language TV.
Fox Sports reported that the viewership represented a staggering 482% increase compared to the 2021 Copa America quarter-finals average and a 57% rise from 2016. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi and striving for a record 16th Copa America title, will take on Canada in the semi-finals on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Uruguay is set to clash with Colombia in the other semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The thrilling tournament will culminate with the final on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
