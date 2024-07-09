Argentina's Penalty Shootout Victory Sets Viewership Record

Argentina's penalty shootout victory over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday attracted a record-breaking 1.87 million viewers on Fox Sports, according to the broadcaster. This match has become the most-watched Copa America quarter-final not involving the United States in the history of the tournament on U.S. English-language TV.

Fox Sports reported that the viewership represented a staggering 482% increase compared to the 2021 Copa America quarter-finals average and a 57% rise from 2016. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi and striving for a record 16th Copa America title, will take on Canada in the semi-finals on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Uruguay is set to clash with Colombia in the other semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The thrilling tournament will culminate with the final on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)