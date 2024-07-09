Messi to Play Despite Leg Injury in Copa America Semifinal

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to play in the Copa America semifinal against Canada despite battling a right leg injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni assured, 'Leo is good. He will be playing tomorrow,' during a press briefing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Messi, 37, has not scored in this year's tournament, but his presence continues to be pivotal. He played the entire match in Argentina's quarterfinal victory over Ecuador last Thursday. 'It's an easy decision for me,' Scaloni added. 'If he says he's not good, then he will play the last 30 minutes. When he's available, he will play.'

Argentina, which seeks its third major title after the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, is set to face Canada, a team led by new coach Jesse Marsch. Argentina already defeated Canada 2-0 in the tournament opener. The Albiceleste are tied with Uruguay for the most Copa America titles, each boasting 15 championships.

